Counterweight Ventures LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

