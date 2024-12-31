Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.99 ($0.25). Approximately 621,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 718,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.23).

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creo Medical Group

In other news, insider Kevin Crofton bought 2,916,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £699,999.84 ($878,293.40). Also, insider Richard John Rees bought 98,000 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($24,592.22). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,193,666 shares of company stock worth $92,002,984. Insiders own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

