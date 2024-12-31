Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.68 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 169.70 ($2.13). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 166.10 ($2.08), with a volume of 120,277 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £429.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,674.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.45.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

