Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.68 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 169.70 ($2.13). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 166.10 ($2.08), with a volume of 120,277 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.