CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

