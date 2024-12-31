CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on CRH
Institutional Trading of CRH
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.