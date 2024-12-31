Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.06 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.13 ($1.28). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 102.13 ($1.28), with a volume of 2,454 shares.
Crimson Tide Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,212.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Crimson Tide Company Profile
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
