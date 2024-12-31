Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

CCRN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of -361.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.