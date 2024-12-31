CT Private Equity Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 7.01 (LON:CTPE)

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CT Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 497 ($6.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.82. The firm has a market cap of £348.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,568.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at CT Private Equity Trust

In related news, insider Richard Gray purchased 4,838 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £21,819.38 ($27,376.89). 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CT Private Equity Trust

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

