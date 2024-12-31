CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on February 7th

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.22) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.14 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.82 million, a P/E ratio of 970.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.14.
About CT UK High Income Trust
The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.
