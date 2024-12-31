CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
CT UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.47. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 93 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £28.33 million, a PE ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About CT UK High Income Trust
The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.
