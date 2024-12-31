CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

CT UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.47. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 93 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £28.33 million, a PE ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About CT UK High Income Trust

CT UK High Income Trust PLC aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the opportunity for Trust growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

