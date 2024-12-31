CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.59. CureVac has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

