Curi RMB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.2% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 823,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,021,000 after acquiring an additional 227,628 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

