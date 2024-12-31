CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.14. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 33,774 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.42.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

