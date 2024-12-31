CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,524,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

