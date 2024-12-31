Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Danakali Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 24,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

