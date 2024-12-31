Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Danakali Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 24,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
About Danakali
