Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.50. 152,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,351,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 19,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,021. This trade represents a 38.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,596. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 15,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

