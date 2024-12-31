DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.41 and traded as high as $152.54. DaVita shares last traded at $149.79, with a volume of 699,775 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 45.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in DaVita by 1.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

