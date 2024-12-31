Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) rose 27.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 279,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 148,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

