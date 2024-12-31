Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,246.29 ($28.18) and traded as low as GBX 1,934 ($24.27). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,971.21 ($24.73), with a volume of 131,819 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Derwent London
Derwent London Stock Down 0.2 %
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.