Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,246.29 ($28.18) and traded as low as GBX 1,934 ($24.27). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,971.21 ($24.73), with a volume of 131,819 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Derwent London

Derwent London Stock Down 0.2 %

About Derwent London

The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -613.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,096.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,246.29.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.