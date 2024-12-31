Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.70. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 39,694 shares.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

