Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $842,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,600. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $699,229. This represents a 6.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $2,136,080 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.4 %

DHIL opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81. The stock has a market cap of $420.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

