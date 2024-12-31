DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 475,500 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DigiAsia stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

