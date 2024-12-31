DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 475,500 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
DigiAsia Price Performance
DigiAsia stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
DigiAsia Company Profile
