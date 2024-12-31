Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. 35,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,080. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CL King cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

