Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,330.65 ($54.34) and traded as low as GBX 4,196 ($52.65). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,221.65 ($52.97), with a volume of 99,365 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($63.99) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 4,150 ($52.07) to GBX 4,370 ($54.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,555 ($57.15).

Diploma Stock Up 0.0 %

Diploma Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,911.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,399.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,330.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,627.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Davies purchased 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,280 ($53.70) per share, with a total value of £167,647.60 ($210,348.31). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($56.91), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,524,938.32). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

