Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Insider Ben Kent Buys 305,000 Shares

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider Ben Kent acquired 305,000 shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,180.00 ($14,397.52).

Ben Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ben Kent purchased 320,000 shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$22,080.00 ($13,714.29).

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Doctor Care Anywhere Group

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital healthcare and development services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. It offers services in the areas of appointments, patient records, prescriptions, referrals and fit notes, service improvements, and virtual GP consultations in the form of video and phone.

