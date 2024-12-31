Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 954 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $31,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,905.58. The trade was a 2.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $131,440.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

DMLP stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.17%.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.