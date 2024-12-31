DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $12.41. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 739,681 shares.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.