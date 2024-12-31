DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $12.41. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 739,681 shares.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

