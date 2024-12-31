Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 2,955,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.4 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
