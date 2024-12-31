DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other DSS news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 205,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $198,994.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,184,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,940.75. The trade was a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of DSS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 18,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. DSS has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

