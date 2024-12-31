DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Enters into Share Subscription Agreement with True Partner International Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

DSS, Inc., a company incorporated in New York (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS), announced today the signing of a significant share subscription agreement with True Partner International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS Financial Management, Inc. The agreement, dated December 27, 2024, outlines the investment of HK$ 7,800,000 (approximately $1,000,000) by True Partner in True Partner Capital Holding Limited (“Issuer”). In return, True Partner International Limited will receive 19,500,000 shares of the Issuer.

Each share was valued at HK$ 0.40 per ordinary share, as highlighted in the Share Subscription Agreement attached as exhibit 10.1 to the current report on Form 8-K. The agreement includes standard provisions such as representations, warranties, indemnification, and other customary transactional elements. The completion of the transaction is anticipated around January 30, 2025.

The disclosure concerning this material definitive agreement falls under Item 1.01 of Form 8-K. Additionally, this information is incorporated by reference into Item 3.02, detailing unregistered sales of equity securities. The filing also includes Item 9.01, specifying financial statements and exhibits, with the Share Subscription Agreement being exhibit 10.1.

DSS, Inc.’s updated security status, following the transaction, remains listed as Common Stock, $0.02 par value per share under the ticker symbol ‘DSS’ on the NYSE American LLC.

Jason Grady, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of DSS, INC., signed the current report on behalf of the company on December 30, 2024. The company’s contact number is (585) 325-3610, with its principal executive offices located at 275 Wiregrass Pkwy, West Henrietta, NY 14586.

This move signifies a significant step for both DSS and True Partner International Limited, solidifying their mutual interests in the future growth and success of their respective entities.

