DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.