DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07.
DTE Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
