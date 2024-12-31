Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
DX opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $992.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
