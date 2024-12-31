Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

DX opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $992.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

