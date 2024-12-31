Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Holds 2024 Annual Meeting, Reports Voting Results

Eastside Distilling, Inc. recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on December 23, 2024, where several key proposals were put forth for a vote by the shareholders. The company, based in Monroe, Connecticut, outlined the outcomes of the various proposals in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the 2024 Annual Meeting, shareholders voted on several crucial matters, including the election of six members to the Board of Directors, approval of executive compensation, voting on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation, and a proposal on the adoption and approval of a reverse stock split of issued common stock shares.

The voting outcomes were as follows:

1. **Proposal 1: Election of Directors**

– Shareholders voted to elect six individuals to the Board of Directors: Joseph Caltabiano, Joseph Freedman, Geoffrey Gwin, Stephanie Kilkenny, Eric Finnsson, and Robert Grammen.

2. **Proposal 2: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation**

– Shareholders approved, through a non-binding vote, the compensation of the named executive officers.

3. **Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation**

– Shareholders approved a non-binding vote for a frequency of voting on executive compensation every three years.

4. **Proposal 4: Ratify Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm**

– The proposal concerning the ratification of the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm was not presented at the meeting and therefore was not voted upon.

5. **Proposal 5: The Reverse Split Proposal**

– Shareholders voted to adopt and approve an amendment to effect a reverse stock split of the common stock shares.

6. **Proposal 6: Authorization to Adjourn the Annual Meeting**

– The proposal to authorize the adjournment of the Annual Meeting to facilitate further solicitation and vote of proxies if necessary, was moot as there were sufficient votes to approve the Charter Amendment Proposal.

After assessing the voting results, Eastside Distilling has decided to opt for a voting frequency on executive compensation every three years. The company also appointed Salberg & Company, P.A. as the independent registered public accounting firm, rendering the previous proposal moot.

Geoffrey Gwin, the Chief Executive Officer of Eastside Distilling, signed the report submitted to the SEC on December 30, 2024, confirming the voting outcomes and decisions made during the 2024 Annual Meeting.

