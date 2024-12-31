Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
ETY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 138,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.