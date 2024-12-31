Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

ETY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 138,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 38,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

