Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.91 and traded as high as $75.35. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 2,414,011 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,508,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

