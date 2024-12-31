EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.39. 799,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,383,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance started coverage on EHang in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EHang Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of EHang

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in EHang by 70.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 67,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

