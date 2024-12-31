Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 2,069,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Else Nutrition Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48. Else Nutrition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
