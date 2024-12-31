EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $421.70 and traded as high as $460.59. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $457.25, with a volume of 291,880 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.96 and a 200-day moving average of $421.70. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.