Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.06. Emeren Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 500,103 shares trading hands.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

