Encompass Health Co. (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

