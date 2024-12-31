Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.10 and traded as high as $21.00. Endesa shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands.

Endesa Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

