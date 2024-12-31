Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.27. 31,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 391,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Enfusion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENFN

Enfusion Stock Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

In other news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $259,340.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,036.83. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,918 shares of company stock worth $484,037. 36.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enfusion by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 27.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.