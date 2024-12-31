ENGlobal Reports Results of 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 30, 2024, where crucial proposals were presented and voting outcomes divulged. The event considered the election of directors to the Board of Directors and the ratification of M&K CPAS, PLLC as the independent auditors for the fiscal year 2024.

In the election of directors, shareholders voted on the following nominees:

– William A. Coskey, P.E.: 2,796,777 votes for, 17,128 votes withheld

– Christopher D. Sorrells: 2,781,703 votes for, 32,202 votes withheld

– Lloyd G. Kirchner: 2,777,436 votes for, 36,469 votes withheld

– Kevin M. Palma: 2,781,724 votes for, 32,181 votes withheld

– Margaret K. Lassarat: 2,784,157 votes for, 29,748 votes withheld

Additionally, the ratification of M&K CPAS, PLLC as independent auditors saw:– 2,912,122 votes for– 2,626 votes against– 2,852 abstaining votes

Notably, there were 103,695 broker non-votes for all directors, signifying significant shareholder participation.

Darren W. Spriggs, the CFO, Corporate Secretary, and Treasurer of ENGlobal Corporation, signed off the report on behalf of the company, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

These results underline shareholders’ active engagement in governance matters concerning ENGlobal Corporation.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the specified date. Investors and stakeholders can access the complete details and results of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders through the official filings available on the SEC’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ENGlobal’s 8K filing here.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

