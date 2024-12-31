Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.1837 dividend. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Barclays raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

