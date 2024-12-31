Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OTLK FY2026 Earnings

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

