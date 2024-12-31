ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $154.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

