Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Everi Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Everi

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,222. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,659.88. The trade was a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Everi by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 174,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Everi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

