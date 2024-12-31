EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EZFill Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZFL opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.45. EZFill has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EZFill at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

