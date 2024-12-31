FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,850.82 ($23.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,928 ($24.19). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,908 ($23.94), with a volume of 62,539 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £540.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3,992.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,850.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,632.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

