Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.48. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 28,333,143 shares changing hands.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 36.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $38.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
