Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NYSE:FRT opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

