Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:FRT opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
